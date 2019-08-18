Diplomat says Iran to stay in JCPOA only if interests protected

An Iranian lawmaker, Mehrdad Lahouti, quoted the senior negotiator as telling a Parliament committee on Sunday that Iran will take firm reciprocal actions against any kind of aggression.

Lahouti also said that in the session, Araghchi reiterated that Iran's nuclear activities have gained international legitimacy, so the country will stay committed to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to the point where its interests are protected.

As Lahouti noted, the deputy foreign minister has stressed that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will foil the US plots.

Araghchi told the lawmakers that the foreign ministry has already taken measures to make sure no US-led consensus is formed against Iran.

And Iran has been successful in following up its policies, Araghchi said.

Many world leaders have been trying to cool tension between Iran and the United States, the tension which was first mounted by Washington when it decided to leave the JCPOA in May 2018.

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal while many world leaders including European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini believe that it should be kept alive.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish