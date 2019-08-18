18 August 2019 - 13:37
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code 83441659
0 Persons

Diplomat says Iran to stay in JCPOA only if interests protected

Diplomat says Iran to stay in JCPOA only if interests protected

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA – Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran will remain committed to the July 2015 nuclear deal only to the extent that its interests are safeguarded.

An Iranian lawmaker, Mehrdad Lahouti, quoted the senior negotiator as telling a Parliament committee on Sunday that Iran will take firm reciprocal actions against any kind of aggression.

Lahouti also said that in the session, Araghchi reiterated that Iran's nuclear activities have gained international legitimacy, so the country will stay committed to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to the point where its interests are protected.

As Lahouti noted, the deputy foreign minister has stressed that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will foil the US plots.

Araghchi told the lawmakers that the foreign ministry has already taken measures to make sure no US-led consensus is formed against Iran.

And Iran has been successful in following up its policies, Araghchi said.

Many world leaders have been trying to cool tension between Iran and the United States, the tension which was first mounted by Washington when it decided to leave the JCPOA in May 2018.

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal while many world leaders including European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini believe that it should be kept alive.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 7 =