Afghan energy ministry welcomes Iranian investors

Speaking to IRNA, Khulmi said his ministry supports the presence of the Iranian investors.

The minister also said that Afghanistan will ready to make use of Iranian companies' capabilities if they are willing to.

He further said his country needs energy, adding that only 40 percent of the Afghan people have access to electricity.

Referring to an effort to conducting transmission of electricity between Iran and Afghanistan, Khulmi said the move will benefit both countries as Iran has great capacities in the area.

Then, the Afghan minister noted that his country can make a link between Iran and Central Asian countries.

Iran's deputy energy minister, Homayoun Haeri arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold talks with Afghan officials on power issues.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish