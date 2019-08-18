Iran Majlis lets gov't to launch UN APDIM center

The approval was issued based on an agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

According to unescap.org, ESCAP serves as the United Nations’ regional hub promoting cooperation among countries to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.

About 174 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill and one against. Also, three abstained.

To follow the approval, the government has to take the Islamic Republic's Constitution Articles 139, 125 and 77 into consideration.

1483**1424

