Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 18

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- 67% of world narcotics discoveries made by Iran

- War of tankers: UK loses, Iran wins

- Iran, Ansarallah, European diplomats discuss Yemen crisis

** IRAN DAILY

- Agent: Iran tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US warrant

- Minister: Iran’s share of neighbors’ import basket should increase

- Japan: Ties, consultations with Iran important

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemen’s biggest drone attack on Saudi Arabia

- Nasrallah: Zionist regime wished to create new Mideast by 33-day war

- Barcelona begin with surprise defeat to Athletico Bilbao

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Culture of martyrdom has protected Iran against pressure

- Four cultural figures to receive Ghadir Artistic Awards

- Nagoya Oceans beat Mes Sungun to win AFC Futsal Club Championship

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Private firms want strong EGFI

- Bad checks pile up

- Output of finished steel, semis rises

