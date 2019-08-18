Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 18

** IRAN NEWS
- 67% of world narcotics discoveries made by Iran
- War of tankers: UK loses, Iran wins
- Iran, Ansarallah, European diplomats discuss Yemen crisis
** IRAN DAILY
- Agent: Iran tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US warrant
- Minister: Iran’s share of neighbors’ import basket should increase
- Japan: Ties, consultations with Iran important
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Yemen’s biggest drone attack on Saudi Arabia
- Nasrallah: Zionist regime wished to create new Mideast by 33-day war
- Barcelona begin with surprise defeat to Athletico Bilbao
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Culture of martyrdom has protected Iran against pressure
- Four cultural figures to receive Ghadir Artistic Awards
- Nagoya Oceans beat Mes Sungun to win AFC Futsal Club Championship
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Private firms want strong EGFI
- Bad checks pile up
- Output of finished steel, semis rises
9376**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment