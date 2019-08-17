Iran defeats Brazil in Tunisia friendly ahead of 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship

The Iranian squad lost the first set (25-20) to come out winner of the remaining three sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-20).

"Iran will play against the winner of Tunisia-Italy match on Sunday,” said Mohammad Vakili, Iran U-19 volleyball team coach.

Iran is pitted against Czech Republic, Italy, Colombia and Bulgaria in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Tunisia, Brazil, Taiwan, Cuba and Belarus.

Japan, Egypt, Argentina, Mexico and German have been drawn in Pool C.

Russia, South Korea, USA, Nigerian and Dominican Republic are in Pool D.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship will be the sixteenth edition of the international volleyball tournament and the world championship for men's national teams under the age of 19, organized by the sport's world governing body, FIVB.

The tournament will be hosted by Tunisia in Tunis from 21 to 30 August 2019.

