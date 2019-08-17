17 August 2019 - 23:54
FM Zarif discusses regional issues with Iran-Kuwait Friendship Group

Tehran, August 17, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Saturday regional issues with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group following his arrival in the Persian Gulf country. 

Old and friendly relations between Iran and Kuwait, regional issues such as Palestine, the necessity to cooperate in the Persian Gulf, current regional affairs, the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were among the main topics that were discussed between Iranian FM Zarif and Iran-Kuwait Friendship group in Kuwait City on Saturday. 

Zarif arrived in Kuwait to hold talks with his counterpart and other senior authorities of the Persian Gulf country.

