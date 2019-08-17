Larijani underlines promoting Iran-Ghana banking ties

In a meeting with Head of Ghana-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Abdulaziz Monirou late on Saturday, he hailed the two countries' existing capacities, saying that collaboration between Iran and Ghana in the fields of extraterritorial agriculture, mines, road building and housing has the potential for development.

"Banking cooperation is the key issue and there is no problem from Iran's side in this respect, but Ghanaian side should help promote banking communications," he said.

Moniru, for his part, hailed Iran's capacities for economic development, saying that certain Iranian industries can invest to meet the country's needs, as grounds are ready for mutual cooperation.

