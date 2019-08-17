Iraqi health tourists' visits to Iran double

The Iraqi media reported on Saturday that 20,000 patients have visited Iran for medical purposes in July which indicates a double increase in comparison to the same period previous year.

Iraqi people have traveled to Iran for the treatment of sterility, kidney, cancer, brain and neurological disorders as well as plastic surgery, Alsumaria News Website said.

The website added that on average each Iraqi patient spends 3000 dollars during his trip to Iran.

Apart from Iran, some countries, including Turkey, Lebanon, India and Jordan are target for Iraqi patients.

