Iran, Iraq sign MoU on rendering services to Arbaeen pilgrims  

In a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin Al-yaseri, he added that based on the agreement, Iraqi government will open Khosravi broder and visa requirements will be revoked.

"Cooperation between the two countries' interior ministries on border security, trade exchanges as well as rendering timely services to Arbaeen pilgrimage is growing," he said.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani's trip to Iraq, he said that his visit to the country helped boosting cooperation in various fields including Arbaeen ceremony.

"The MoU covers various issues including border security and Arbaeen ceremony as well as cooperation between the two countries' polices," he said, hoping that the agreement would serve both nations' interests.

Al-Yaseri, for his part, said that the agreement signed by the two sides will facilitate pilgrims' affairs.

He further noted that his trip to Tehran is aimed at reviewing different aspects of cooperation in various issues such as maintaining security and properly conduct of Arbaeen ceremony.

Based on the MoU, Khosravi border will be open to the pilgrims and visa regime is lifted so that Iranian pilgrims will take an easy trip to the country, he said.

