Iran, Afghanistan agree on electricity transit

Deputy Minister of Energy Homayoun Haeri said on the sidelines of a meeting with the head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat that constructive and effective agreements were made between the two countries.

Agreements reached with the Afghan officials are in line with the joint commission approvals as well as promoting effective collaboration in the energy and electricity sector, he said.

Haeri further noted that constructive deals in line with boosting cooperation were also reached during Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian's recent visit to Kabul.

Establishment of power transmission lines for connecting the two countries' grids is among the terms of the agreements, he said.

