17 August 2019 - 19:49
Iran, Afghanistan agree on electricity transit

Kabul, Aug 17, IRNA – Iran and Afghanistan on Saturday agreed to cooperate in transit of electricity to regional states, supply electric equipment needed by Afghanistan and rehabilitating the country's electricity industry.

Deputy Minister of Energy Homayoun Haeri said on the sidelines of a meeting with the head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat that constructive and effective agreements were made between the two countries.

Agreements reached with the Afghan officials are in line with the joint commission approvals as well as promoting effective collaboration in the energy and electricity sector, he said.

Haeri further noted that constructive deals in line with boosting cooperation were also reached during Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian's recent visit to Kabul.

Establishment of power transmission lines for connecting the two countries' grids is among the terms of the agreements, he said.

