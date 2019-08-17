Int'l Conference on Entomology opens in University of Tabriz

Executive secretary of the congress Reza Farshbaf said in the inaugural ceremony that some 32 out of 340 articles will be presented in the three-day event.

Classification of insects, management of pests, medical entomology and physiology are among the pivots of the ongoing event, he said, noting that experts from Turkey and Pakistan are present in the event while several articles have been submitted from European states.

The event is seeking to reduce use of pesticides which adversely affect public health, he said, noting that management of pests without using pesticides and through entomology are among the main objectives of the congress.

Referring to significance of entomology in the country's economy, he said that 50 percent of the insects are useful in biological control of the pests.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish