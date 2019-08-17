US fears end of Iran’s JCPOA-related restrictions

According to IRNA, the text of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Twitter message, which was released on August 12, has drawn media attention; a message that indicates the White House's concern on the end of the temporary restrictions imposed on Iran in the JCPOA and the Security Council Resolution.

The US Secretary of State wrote in a twitter message with clock that “The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends. We urge our allies and partners to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it stops its destabilizing behavior".

Pompeo refers to the arms embargos that have been enshrined a five-year limitation in text of the resolution 2231, which expires in about a year. The resolution also provides for an eight-year limit on Iranian missile activities, and after that time, Iran's activities in this area will return to normal.

Apart from weapons and missile activities, another US concern relates to the JCPOA Sunset Clause, which allows Iran to increase enrichment centrifuges after 10 years, and to allow Iran to increase its less enriched uranium after 15 years. The clause was one of the most important achievements of Iran's nuclear advisers during the two-year negotiations.

The same principle of time constraint, both during nuclear negotiations and in the aftermath post-JCPOA space, has become a source of concern for the enemy. They believe that after the expiry of the scheduled time and the normalization of Iran's nuclear activities, Tehran will continue to move forward a significant pace and will outmaneuver its competitors. With such an attitude, the adversaries have taken every opportunity to question this clause, but so far have gone no way.

So the negotiations that the US officials are pushing are for a new agreement to make these temporary restrictions permanent. They have thus come to the table with leverage and pressure to bring Iran to the negotiating table, but our officials have always rejected the requests from the US side and on Sunday last week, Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi insisted that "no wise man will not negotiate when he is under pressure and gun is aimed at him."

Ending Iran's restrictions in the JCPOA not only are the American taste, but also some other international actors, such as the tweets released by French ambassador to the US Gérard Araud in April, prompted Iran to summon French ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud.

Arrow was forced to remove his tweets a few hours later, claiming that, sanctions could be reimposed on Iran once the 2015 nuclear deal expires after 10 years, Iran would not be allowed to enrich uranium.

The French ambassador's claim in Washington was immediately met with a response from our country's officials, with Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi called for clarification of Paris over his ambassador's position, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reminded members of JCPOA-European members of their importance obligation and noted that according to the NPT, the JCPOA and the Resolution 2231 of the Security Council there has no prohibition on Iran to enrich, neither now, nor in 2025, nor after. For European partners, it can be useful to read the document that they signed and promised to defend.

Many experts believe that the best option for opponents of the JCPOA is to force out Iran from the deal or reach another agreement with Tehran. So the United States and some of its allies have in recent months been trying to get Iran out of the nuclear deal with tactics ranging from political pressure to economic bottlenecks. Although Iran has taken two steps to reduce its commitments due to non-fulfillment of mutual obligations under Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, it remains committed to the principle of the deal.

Creating international consensus against Iran and building coalition in the Persian Gulf is another tactic the US is pursuing with British cooperation. In addition to the presence of the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, Britain has already deployed two ships of the HMS Montrose and the HMS Duncan, and officials announced sending of a third warship called HMS Kent to the Persian Gulf.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has traveled to London in the past few days to try to get Britain to join the US in the hope that the two countries will pursue a unified post-Brexit policy toward Iran. Observers believe Britain's exit of the JCPOA is a project the White House is seeking to implement, but given the political crisis in Britain and the difficulties of realizing it, at least it looks unlikely in the near future.

