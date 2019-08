Upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, he was welcomed by deputy interior minister Babak Dinparast.

Dinparast welcomed the Iraqi minister, hoping that his meetings in Tehran would help further consolidate bilateral relations in various fields including making arrangements for pilgrims who will attend Arbaeen ceremony.

Al-Yaseri is scheduled to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Abdulreza Rahmani-Fazli.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish