Tokyo attaching great importance to ties, consultations with Tehran

Mori, who is visiting Tehran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday afternoon.

Tokyo attaches great importance to relations with Tehran and the continuation of consultations, the senior Japanese official underscored, referring to his constructive talks with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the continuation of consultations with Japan on bilateral relations and regional issues, referring to the good and constructive relations between the two countries, as well as the historic and important visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Tehran and the meeting with the Supreme Leader.

