Iran, Yemen’s Ansarollah and 4 EU countries held trilateral meeting

Iran's principled policy is to help resolve Yemen crisis through political talks, it was said in a tripartite meeting attended by a delegation from Iran chaired by Ali Asghar Khaji, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Yemen's Ansarollah delegation headed by Yemen's spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam and ambassadors and heads of Missions of four European Union countries (England, France, Germany and Italy) at the foreign ministry on Saturday.

The delegations expressed their governments' views on the developments in Yemen, including the political and humanitarian situation in Yemen while expressing deep regret over the continued crisis in the country claiming lives of thousands of Yemenis and destroyed the country's infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the present delegations, stressed the need for an immediate cessation of war, emphasized on the political solution as the ultimate alternative to put an end to the Yemeni crisis, and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in the country.

The delegations also emphasized the need for the Stockholm agreements to be fully implemented and for the parties to fulfill their commitments as a prelude to the final political settlement of the Yemen crisis.

Ansarollah's political delegation arrived in Tehran last week and held meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, foreign minister and a number of officials.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish