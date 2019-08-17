"One Road, One Belt" to develop Iran-China scientific cooperation

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, he said the "One Road, One Belt" idea, backed by the Chinese government, is a historic opportunity to strengthen Iran-China cultural ties and the International Youth Education and Research Organization in China also intends to enhance its relations with Iran within this framework.

He said the expansion of relations with the member states of this route is regarded as one of the policies of his organization and went on to say that they are trying to coordinate various educational, scientific and technical programs for adolescents and the youths within the framework of the new Silk Road, including Iran.

The aim of strengthening ties with Iran was to help the young people of both countries, he said adding that the center had also increased its ties with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China so that the parties could seek ways to expand and evaluate the educational and scientific cooperation.

The head of the International Youth Education and Research Organization of China expressed hope that the programs and courses for both sides be considered in the way that young students and students from China go to Iran to participate in these courses and vice versa.

The Chinese official described Iran's educational, scientific and technical methods as very advanced, and said Iran was one of the ancient and civilized countries and its historical and civilization roots were one of the benefits of strengthening relations with country.

Feng described Iran as one of the countries with high scientific growth that is able to render its invaluable experience to Chinese youths in a way that other countries of the Silk Road can access to Iran and China.

The head of the International Youth Education and Research Organization of China stressed that his organization seeks to strengthen and develop scientific and research relations with other countries and hopes to find wide-ranging cooperation with Iran in educational, scientific and technical fields.

