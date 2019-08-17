Iran voices readiness to reduce Afghan electricity grid transmission losses

Haeri on Saturday met with Afghan Water and Electricity Minister Mohammad Gol Khalmi in Kabul to highlight Iran's efforts in reducing grid transmission losses, saying Iran's timely measures have reduced the country's electricity grid transmission losses from 18 to 10.43 percent.

These measures will continue until the losses reach less than 10%, he said.

Haeri announced the implementation of these measures in Iraq, noting that the losses of the Iraqi electricity grid transmission losses, which is similar to that of Iran, are decreasing.

The deputy minister of electricity and energy said that a country with a network similar to Iran's could use these measures, and expressed readiness to cooperate with Afghanistan.

The Afghan Minister of Water and Power for his part also said they are very concerned about country's electricity grid transmission losses, adding that the number of losses in the Afghan network is 38%, both in the commercial and technical sector.

He said that the implementation of two programs to help reduce grid transmission losses and called for replacement of lamps to attain the goal.

The lower electricity grid transmission losses, the better outcome for the people," Gol Khalmi went on to say that, underling that 80 percent of Afghan electricity is imported.

"If Afghanistan started serious work in this field, Iran could reduce Afghanistan's electricity grid transmission losses to below 30% within 2 years," he said.

