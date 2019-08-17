Official says women's presence give moral spirit to football stadiums

Speaking to IRNA, she said that it is time to see professional football activities for both male and female players.

The presence of women at stadiums is a proper opportunity for them to promote physically, intellectually, culturally as well as sociably, she added.

Referring to the presence of women in sacred defense times, she noted that men and women work along together at the offices and take part at rallies as well as elections; this indicates gender is not of importance when equal rights for both men and women are taken into account.

She noted that the society should change its viewpoints on the presence of women at stadiums along with men.

Sofizadeh added that if female spectators participate at stadiums, there will be no problems and this was the case in football matches of Iran- Bolivia as well as Perspolis Kashima.

We are among civilized countries whose their women have been role models and have shined at social, scientific and political occasions in the world, she noted.

Deputy Head of Women Football Federation stressed that the local officials are supposed to pave the way for women to watch the matches at stadiums.

Sofizadeh went on to say that transportation system, urban, television, and radio advertisements as well as social media play a colossal role in this regard.

