Russian expert says Britain defeated by Iran in oil tankers case

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Moscow on Saturday, Grigory Lukyanov underlined that Britain had hoped to solve part of its EU-exit problems by seizing Iranian oil tanker, noted that but next developments and seizure of British ship Stena Impero by the IRGC indicated that London had made a false calculation because of violations of shipping principles in the Strait of Hormuz.

He went on to say that if there were no tensions between Iran and Britain, it would be unlikely that the British ship would be seized and that the issue would be resolved through diplomatic channels and short-term seizure of oil tanker, but the British government's action in Gibraltar forced Iran to take such a step.

The Russian expert believes that the presence of foreign forces, including the US and the UK in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, endangers the security of the international waterway.

According to international shipping principles, the security of any water area must be provided by the countries located in that area and the littoral states of the Persian Gulf, especially Iran, have sufficient capacity to provide maritime security.

The head of the Russian Center for Political Science at the Russian Higher School of Economics underscored that all the issues in the region have been triggered by illegal US pressure on Iran to stop the sale of its oil, which is considered a criminal act under international law.

Lukyanov believes that no country has the right to prohibit another country from selling its manufactured goods, and that the US, which claims to defend the principles of a free and liberal economy, will become a major violator of these principles by acting against Iran.

The Russian expert believes that the solution to the current situation in the Persian Gulf is the withdrawal of foreign forces from the international waterway, and the situation will gradually return to normal.

Lukyanov said that the US policies are currently based on creating tension in the region, and various goals, including isolating Iran, selling more weapons to regional countries and preventing Iran's oil exports, are pursued by Washington as strategic goals.

In another part of his interview with IRNA, the Russian analyst noted that Russia has proposed a Persian Gulf security plan, which is based on the cooperation of regional countries to secure maritime security and the stability of international waterways and the partnership of major powers with these countries.

The Russian expert said the plan, if implemented, could create a good situation for the Persian Gulf region and therefore all must work to be accepted and implemented.

The Grace I tanker, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, was seized on June 4 by Gibraltar police and British special forces, triggering a diplomatic crisis between Tehran and London. The ship was released Friday and is currently crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

