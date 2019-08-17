Iran looking for a bigger market share with its partners

Speaking in a conference in the northwestern province of Hamedan on Saturday, Rahmani said that the share of 15 foreign trade partners with Iran in the country's exports currently stands at two percent which has to be increased by four percent.

Since last year, the enemies aimed to create a domino of closure of Iranian production units to bring protesting factory workers to streets, the minister said.

He however noted that the country, with reliance on the efforts of all officials, will be able to boost production capabilities better than ever.

9341**1430

