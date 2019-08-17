17 August 2019 - 15:56
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83440562
0 Persons

Iran looking for a bigger market share with its partners

Iran looking for a bigger market share with its partners

Hamedan, Aug 17, IRNA – Iran is looking for a bigger export market share with its trade partners, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said on Saturday.

Speaking in a conference in the northwestern province of Hamedan on Saturday, Rahmani said that the share of 15 foreign trade partners with Iran in the country's exports currently stands at two percent which has to be increased by four percent.    

Since last year, the enemies aimed to create a domino of closure of Iranian production units to bring protesting factory workers to streets, the minister said.  

He however noted that the country, with reliance on the efforts of all officials, will be able to boost production capabilities better than ever.   

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =