Official says connecting Iran, Afghanistan power grids to benefit both

With the good capacities in water sources and solar energy, the two countries can use the 16-megawatt potential, said Homayoon Haeri in a meeting with the Energy and Water Minister Mohammad Gol Khalmi.

Haeri said using the capacities it has, Afghanistan can become a big exporter of electricity and connecting its grid to Iran will facilitate the process.

Connecting Afghanistan's electricity to Iran can help it send its power to Turkey, Iraq, and other countries, he said.

He also said that the government-affiliated Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company of Iran (Tavanir) is ready to meet its needs for electricity as soon as possible.

He also said that Iran is ready to send the best engineers to help Afghanistan and to repair the country's power plans if they are damaged or need repairs.

