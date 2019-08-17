Syrian expert says safe zone "quagmire" for Turkey, US

Referring to the Syrian Army's advancing toward Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province, Naji Abeed said moving toward the city that is the last base for the terrorists and dissidents of Damascus, is important both militarily and politically.

Khan Shaykhun is a symbolic place for the armed people because it is both the gate to Idlib and a point to besiege Hamah; that’s why freedom of Khan Shaykhun is politically and militarily important.

Regarding the talks between Russia and Syria, he said that the two countries have made no agreements and Ankara insists on its goals and supports terror groups.

He said that in the present conditions, the Syrian Army's advancing toward Idlib is against what Turkey wants, that’s why it is a political victory for Syria, which can be used in future talks.

He said it is noteworthy that Turkey and the US decided that they need to keep their chess game through keeping their leverage in Syria; so they insist on creating a safe zone in northern Syria.

Abeed added that the Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) are playing with the future of Syrian Kurds and driving them toward an already lost war, but it seems that the Kurds will not keep quiet and won't let QSD do that.

He also said that the Syrian Government has repeatedly said that the Turkish and the US should, according to the international laws, leave Syria; Damascus will not allow their territorial integrity and national sovereignty to be tarnished.

Abeed also said that if Turkey and the US' plan to create a safe zone in northern Syria succeeds, it will actually be a quagmire for the two countries and a disaster for the Syrian's above the Euphrates; that’s why the Syrian Army is trying hard to stop the colonizing excessive demand in the northern parts of the country.

The Army's victory there will be the real total victory, he said.

