Speaker says UK now aware Iran situation different from past

Larijani made the remarks in an address to an open session of the Parliament on Saturday while referring to the release of a supertanker carrying Iranian oil which was seized last month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar.

The Britons organized the 1953 coup, with the assistance of the Americans, in Iran to topple the legitimate government of Mohammad Mossadeq, then the prime minister of the country, to reinstate “the puppet regime of Pahlavi” for several more decades, Larijani said.

He said that the situation of those days has to be compared with today situation that Iran has forced the UK to retreat.

Larijani’s comments come a few days before the 66th anniversary of the US-British coup against the legitimate government of Mossadeq.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish