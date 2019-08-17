Iran become champs in Eurasia budo

Athletes from Sweden Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, Georgia, Iraq, Russian and Iran participated in the event, Saeed Salmanpour, the head of Iran's Bodu association, told IRNA.

He said that Afghanistan received one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals to become second; and Azerbaijan came third with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

He also said that 150 athletes attended the competitions.

The head of the world federation of bodu, Faeg Rafiof, and the heads of the federations of Afghanistan and Pakistan were the special guests of the event that took place in Orumiyeh, northwestern Iran.

Budō is a Japanese term describing modern Japanese martial arts, such as karate, judo, jujutsu, aikido, shōrinji kempō, and sumo.

