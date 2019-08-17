17 August 2019 - 10:37
Iran U19 national volleyball team defeats Cuba in friendly game

Tehran, Aug 17, IRNA – Iran’s U19 national volleyball team, which is camping in Tunisia, beat Cuba in a friendly game 3-2.

During the Friday game, Iran defeated its mighty rival in the first set 25-18. However, it was Cuba that won the second and third sets.

But the Iranian team defeated Cuba in the fourth and fifth sets to beat its rival 3-2.

Iran had another friendly game in Tunisia on Thursday when it easily passed Egypt in consecutive sets.

The Iranian volleyball players are also scheduled to face Brazil in a third friendly game on Saturday.

Iran’s U19 national volleyball team left Tehran for Tunisia on Tuesday morning to attend World Championship.

Iran will compete with Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Colombia and Italy in Pool B of FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship. It will face Bulgaria in its first game of the tournament on August 22.

