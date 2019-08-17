17 August 2019 - 09:11
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 17

Tehran, Aug 17, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Judiciary Chief: Economic corrupts' days are numbered

- Grace-1 tanker with new name to leave Gibraltar  

- Iran warns of crushing response to any aggression

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran denies giving Gibraltar assurance for tanker release

- Zarif: US "piracy" attempt failed

- CBI head: Forex market moving toward stability, predictability

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Disgraceful defeat of state pirates

- Sheikh Zakzaky returns to Nigeria

- IRGC chief: Enemies must factor "globalized power" of Iran

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to set up INSTC working group

- Iranian center uses NGS to prevent genetic disorders, disabilities

- Iran claim CAFA U19 championship 2019 title

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- MRC castigates evasion of NDFI lending rules

- Zarif due in Kuwait before Scandinavian tour

- South Pars Gas Field to boost output

