Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 17

- Judiciary Chief: Economic corrupts' days are numbered
- Grace-1 tanker with new name to leave Gibraltar
- Iran warns of crushing response to any aggression
- Iran denies giving Gibraltar assurance for tanker release
- Zarif: US "piracy" attempt failed
- CBI head: Forex market moving toward stability, predictability
- Disgraceful defeat of state pirates
- Sheikh Zakzaky returns to Nigeria
- IRGC chief: Enemies must factor "globalized power" of Iran
- Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to set up INSTC working group
- Iranian center uses NGS to prevent genetic disorders, disabilities
- Iran claim CAFA U19 championship 2019 title
- MRC castigates evasion of NDFI lending rules
- Zarif due in Kuwait before Scandinavian tour
- South Pars Gas Field to boost output
