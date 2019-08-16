Iran, Russia eager to boost cultural ties

The meeting hosted by Soleimani was attended by the Head of Russian Foundation for Supporting Art Denis Fan and Head of the Center for Art and Music Studies Azaliya Akhmatova as well as Head of the Russian Culture Ministry's Office for Professional Artists and Education Irina Choikina.

Noting that the two countries' cultural cooperation has the potential to improve quantitatively and qualitatively, Soleimani said that cultural, political and regional necessities require taking advantage of existing capacities to devise better joint programs.

