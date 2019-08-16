13 Iranian universities among 1000 tops in world

Head of Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC) Mohammad Javad Dehqani said Shanghai Ranking is one of the most prestigious ranking systems in the world whose results are released by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

He added that Iran with 13 universities is ranking first.

Dehqani went on to say that Turkey with 12 universities, Malaysia and Egypt each with 5 universities, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan each with 4 universities, Tunisia, Lebanon, UAE, Oman and Nigeria each with 1 university were listed in Shanghai ranking.

He noted that Tehran University with same ranking as the previous year is still among world top 400 universities and is ranking 1st in Iran.

Sharif University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences with a promotion are in 401-500 position and are ranking 2nd and 3rd in Iran, Dehqani said.

Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as Shanghai Ranking, is one of the annual publications of world university rankings.

The league table was originally compiled and issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2003, making it the first global university ranking with multifarious indicators.

