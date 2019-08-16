Washington should have remained in JCPOA: CENTCOM commander

According to al-Mayadeen, General McKenzie told CNN that the US should have remained in the nuclear deal with Iran.

Some former US officials have also evaluated Washington move to withdraw from JCPOA as erroneous.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

However, the EU main countries, including France, Germany and Britain opposed the US move and commissioned a new financial mechanism the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX) to maintain trade with Iran.

