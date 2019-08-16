17 August 2019 - 00:59
Washington should have remained in JCPOA: CENTCOM commander

Tehran, Aug 16, IRNA -- Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday that Washington should have remained in Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to al-Mayadeen, General McKenzie told CNN that the US should have remained in the nuclear deal with Iran.

Some former US officials have also evaluated Washington move to withdraw from JCPOA as erroneous.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

However, the EU main countries, including France, Germany and Britain opposed the US move and commissioned a new financial mechanism the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX) to maintain trade with Iran.

