Kermanshah exports over 1m tons of standard goods

Kermanshah, Aug 16, IRNA – Managing director of Kermanshah standard organization said some 1,200,000 tons of products in food industries, mechanic, steel, construction and mineral fields have been exported since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Speaking to reporters, Mahmoud Reza Niazi said most of the products were in food industries field, including tomato paste, cakes, chocolate and dairy.  

He added that in mechanic and steel fields, Iran exported rebar, steel pipes and galvanized steels.

The province has also exported tile, ceramic and cement, he noted.

Niazi went on to say that all goods have been exported with permissions issued by standard organization.

Kermanshah is the capital of Kermanshah Province, located 525 kilometers from Tehran in the western part of Iran.

