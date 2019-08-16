Kermanshah exports over 1m tons of standard goods

Speaking to reporters, Mahmoud Reza Niazi said most of the products were in food industries field, including tomato paste, cakes, chocolate and dairy.

He added that in mechanic and steel fields, Iran exported rebar, steel pipes and galvanized steels.

The province has also exported tile, ceramic and cement, he noted.

Niazi went on to say that all goods have been exported with permissions issued by standard organization.

Kermanshah is the capital of Kermanshah Province, located 525 kilometers from Tehran in the western part of Iran.

