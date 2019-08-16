Oil tanker Grace 1 renamed Adrian Daria

Jalil Eslami added that when the oil tanker was in detention in Gibraltar, Panama ended use of the country's flag for it, as the owner of the vessel requested for the oil tanker to carry Iranian flag.

"Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria whose next destination after detention is Mediterranean Sea," he said, noting that it seems it will face no specific problem en route for the sea and next destination.

The official hoped the incident will never occur for the Iranian vessels as well those carrying Iranian goods.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

