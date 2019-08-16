Hezbollah chief terms shooting US drone, seizing UK tanker as indication of Iran’s power

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 13th anniversary of Lebanese Resistance victory in 33-year war against Israeli regime in 2006, Nasrallah said war against Iran means war against the Axis of Resistance and firing whole region.

He added that the 2006 war against Lebanon which was organized by the US and Israel was a tool for creating new Middle East and to complete US attack on Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nasrallah reiterated the fact that the 2006 war was defeated because the US and Israel understood their failure in achieving their goal and they were afraid of their plot to put them at risk and to result in a big disaster.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the resistance front which is from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, adding that the political groups in Bahrain, Tunisia, region and the world also participate in this front.

Earlier, Nasrallah in a message to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned US sanctions against him and expressed solidarity with him.

"When the US imposed sanctions on you, me and my brothers decided to send a message to express solidarity with you but I preferred to postpone it until August 14 when Lebanese resistance defeated the US and Israel in 33-day war in 2006 with the assistance of the Islamic Republic," he said.

The US suffered defeat in the face of a small country like Lebanon, how it can encounter a strong regional state such as Iran, he added.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

