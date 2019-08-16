Zarif reiterates consequences of US economic terrorism on Iranians

"Don't take it just from me: foreignpolicy.com/2019/08/14/u-s-sanctions-are-killing-cancer-patients-in-iran/ illustrates one impact of the Trump administration's #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians; from those directly involved in producing medicine for cancer patients," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Washington claims that maximum pressure won’t stop the supply of medicine and other humanitarian necessities, but banking sanctions are driving up import prices, blocking supply chains, and creating deadly drug shortages," FP reported.

it added: "Last month, the U.S. Department of State released a video addressed to the people of Iran. In the video, Trump administration official Brian Hook claims that it is a “myth” that sanctions target Iran’s access to medicine."

"Today’s integrated and interconnected world depends on banking systems and trade networks that are dominated by the United States. Consequently, the U.S. government is able to use economic sanctions to cause harm to economic, political, and even social relations in target countries with relative ease."

Earlier, Alireza Marandi, President of Iran Academy of Medical Sciences in a letter warned against the illegality of US sanctions on food and drugs.

"The effects of these sanctions have been documented. For example, an article published in the Lancet in November 2018 shows the clear detrimental effect these sanctions are having on children suffering from cancer in our country. The US sanctions policy on the Islamic Republic of Iran has been devised in such a way that prevents all banking exchanges, including access to essential medicines and medical equipment which are now virtually impossible," the letter reads.

"We expect the UN to act against the United States' incessant violation of human rights. When will the lives of children, and women and men across the globe be protected from the criminal behavior of the United States? Until when should cancer, organ transplant and other patients fear death because they are deliberately denied medicine and medical equipment?" it added.

