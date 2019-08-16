UK envoy says law very clear

"On Grace1, the law is very clear," Macaire tweeted on Friday.

He added: "The EU does not sanction Iran’s oil trade."

"But any unlicensed transfer of funds or resources to sanctioned entities from the EU is unlawful. The Grace1 was in EU territory – this is undisputed," he noted.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier said "Our London Embassy note to UKFCO: Protested the illegal detention of Grace1; Repeated public statements about destination; & Made it crystal clear that EU sanctions do NOT apply to Iran—a position shared by most Europeans."

"Nothing changes the fact: detention was 100% unlawful," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message on Thursday confirmed release of oil tanker Grace 1 late on Thursday.

He said that following a decision by the Gibraltar's officials, illegal detention of an oil tanker carrying Iran's oil was lifted moments earlier.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block release of Grace 1.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The seizure of tanker carrying Iranian oil drew strong reaction from the Iranian officials.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish