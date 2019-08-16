Three Iranian wrestlers advance to Estonia champs semi-finals

In 55kg weight category, Pouya Ddmarz defeated South Korea 11-1 and advanced to quarter-finals.

In semi-finals, he was overpowered by Russia.

In 63 kg, Shahin Bodaghi overshined South Korea 6-0 and Armenia as well and advanced to quarter-finals.

In this category, he hit Algeria and advanced to semi-finals to stand against Georgia.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Naqousi overpowered Estonia and entered quarter-finals.

After defeating India 7-3, he advanced to semi-final match and is supposed to compete with his Turkish rival.

In the meantime, Hassan Forouzandeh in 87 kg weight category, was overpowered by Georgian rival.

In 130 kg, Ali Akbar Yousefi, defeated Belarus 9-0 and then overpowered Georgia 8-0 in quarter-finals and advanced to semi-final.

He will compete with Turkey.

The World Championships will be underway in Tallinn until August 18.

