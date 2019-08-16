Lebanese figure hails Iran’s courage, resistance

Iran indicated that it is a pivotal country which will not compromise with Global Arrogance and has proved its honesty and steadfastness in defending Muslims' rights, Ali Khatib said addressing the Friday prayer sermons.

He referred to Lebanon victory in the 33-day war, adding that Israel will be loser of any war against Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iran.

Khatib urged Islamic and Arab states to stand against normalizing ties with Israel and instead help the Palestinian nation.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani in separate messages to Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated them on the anniversary of Lebanon victory in the 33-day war.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a message to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned US sanctions against him and expressed solidarity with him.

"When the US imposed sanctions on you, me and my brothers decided to send a message to express solidarity with you but I preferred to postpone it until August 14 when Lebanese resistance defeated the US and Israel in 33-day war in 2006 with the assistance of the Islamic Republic," he said.

The US suffered defeat in the face of a small country like Lebanon, how it can encounter a strong regional state such as Iran, he added.

They wanted to distance you but your presence has become stronger and more effective, and God willing, you will remain as defender of the oppressed people and front of resistance, Nasrallah said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish