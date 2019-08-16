Iran to boost share of East, West transit

Mohammad Eslami vowed to increase Iran’s share of East-West transit, especially through rail and sea.

Referring to the Caspian Sea meeting, he said all sides have put on the agenda developing trade exchanges and economic cooperation.

He noted that some other countries like Bulgaria and Uzbekistan also attended the event.

He went on to say that all sides agreed to launch tourist ships in Caspian Sea coasts, adding that Russia also expressed readiness for launching the first tourist ship called ‘Peter the Great’.

Iran suggested establishing joint shipping company, Eslami said, adding that Russia also announced that it will increase the capacity of commutes through Volga River.

Iran has also emphasized resuming those flights which have been stopped or decreased over the past few years, Iranian minister said.

The participants also agreed on suggestion to create new airway among five Caspian Sea states, Eslami reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan ministerial meeting in Sochi, saying the event mainly focused on transportation corridors especially North-South and Persian Gulf-Black Sea.

