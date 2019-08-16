Senior cleric lauds Iran’s achievements in manufacturing plane, submarine

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech, Seddiqi said shooting down US drone was the indication of the fall of Western arrogance civilization.

He also referred to Yemenis’ eight-year resistance against aggression of the US, the Saudis and the Emiratis.

Despite the fact that aggressors have killed 80,000 kids and destroyed everywhere, resistance is still underway.

Iranian cleric described disintegration of Yemen as sign of Aggressors’ weakness, saying victory will be finally for Yemenis.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Seddiqi referred to Jammu and Kashmir issue, and urged the Indian prime minister to change his mind in this case.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the Indian government to restore normal conditions in Kashmir to ensure that people can benefit their natural and recognized rights as soon as possible.

In a message, posted by the ministry on the social media by spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Iran described as a source of anxiety the implementation of restrictions and other security measures on civilians in various parts of Kashmir on Muslims for conducting their religious practices.

Earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Constitution, Article 370, the region is independent over the internal administration of the state except for defense and foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani last Sunday in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called on both sides to practice restraint so that lives of civilians are saved and insecurity is prevented in Kashmir.

He emphasized that the issue will not be settled through military acts, rather all sides should be seeking diplomatic solutions.

