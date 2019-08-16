Gov't spox terms Grace 1 release result of powerful diplomacy

"Despite many efforts by the United States to stop the release of #Grace1, our illegally seized oil tanker is set free," Rabie wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"This victory without giving any collateral is the result of #powerful_diplomacy and strong will to fight for a nation’s rights," he added.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The seizure of tanker carrying Iranian oil drew a strong reaction from the Iranian officials.

Earlier speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, the prominent lawyer from Geneva Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Reza Nasri said the UK’s bitter experience of seizing Grace 1 supertanker indicates how expensive it would be for the countries to follow the extremist elements in Trump administration from political, strategic and prestige point of view.

The UK decision was an illegal act which was carried out under the pressure of the US and put the UK government and Gibraltar in unwanted adventurism, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message on Thursday confirmed the release of oil tanker Grace 1 late on Thursday.

He said that following a decision by Gibraltar's officials, the illegal detention of an oil tanker carrying Iran's oil was lifted moments earlier.

Over the past 40 days, Iranian officials held regular dialogues at the legal, political and technical levels with the British side in a bid to remove the illegal seizure on the ship, Baeidinejad said.

