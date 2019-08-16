16 August 2019 - 15:43
Iran U-21 volleyball team standing on top in world ranking

Tehran, Aug 16, IRNA – Iranian U-21 volleyball team stood on the top of the world ranking list after Brazil, Russia and Italy.

Iran earlier moved into the semi-finals of the Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship after 12 years of trying to get into the Final Four teams of the international event.

Iran finished in second place in Pool F by beating hosts Bahrain 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18). Porya Yali (15 points), Morteza Sharifi (14 points) and Amir Hossein Toukteh (10 points) led the charge for Iran’s win and rightful spot in the Final Four.

Iran beat Argentina and Bahrain after a loss from Russia to get to the second position in Pool F.

