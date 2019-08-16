Expert says India-Pakistan conflict on Kashmir disastrous

Tehran has made all its efforts for establishing peace and distancing itself from violence, Mohsen Roohi Sefat told IRNA.

Islamabad and New Delhi had conflict over Kashmir since the independence of Pakistan and India from England, he said.

He noted that like Palestine, Kashmir crisis is one of the oldest international conflicts which has caused tension and conflict between India and Pakistan and has made two countries to be equipped with atomic weapon.

Roohi Sefat said that in the Indian constitution, Kashmir is seen as an autonomous region.

The autonomous region has its own president and flag, but in military issues, its foreign and monetary policy is related to central government, he noted.

Officials of Kashmir must be native, and no one else from outside of Kashmir can take any responsibility.

Over the past few weeks, the central government of India has abolished the authority for the Jammu and Kashmir autonomous region and has imposed restrictions on its leaders, mainly religious and Muslim leaders, he said.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to the US and his meeting with US president, Roohi Sefat said both sides discussed Afghanistan issues and the peace process.

Both sides were also reported to reach agreements on Kashmir.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the Indian government to restore normal conditions in Kashmir to ensure that people can benefit their natural and recognized rights as soon as possible.

In a message, posted by the ministry on the social media by spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Iran described as a source of anxiety the implementation of restrictions and other security measures on civilians in various parts of Kashmir on Muslims for conducting their religious practices.

Earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Constitution, Article 370, the region is independent over the internal administration of the state except for defense and foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani last Sunday in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called on both sides to practice restraint so that lives of civilians are saved and insecurity is prevented in Kashmir.

He emphasized that the issue will not be settled through military acts, rather all sides should be seeking diplomatic solutions.

