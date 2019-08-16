Official describes Grace 1 release as diplomatic triumph for Iran

Speaking to reporters, Vazei said Grace 1 seizure was a marine interception accomplished under US order and faced reaction from Iran.

After seizing Grace 1 supertanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar, both the Iranian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported Iranian lawyers and diplomats in efforts to get the supertanker released, he added.

What Iranian lawyers accomplished actually proved that the EU sanctions will be against themselves not for Iran that wants to have free shipping in high seas, he noted.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The seizure of tanker carrying Iranian oil drew strong reaction from the Iranian officials.

"Our London Embassy note to UKFCO: Protested the illegal detention of Grace1; Repeated public statements about the destination; & Made it crystal clear that EU sanctions do NOT apply to Iran—a position shared by most Europeans," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"Nothing changes the fact: detention was 100% unlawful," he added.

