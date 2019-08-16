Finnish FM stresses importance of maintaining dialogue with Iran

In a press release on Thursday ahead of the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the country, the Finnish foreign minister welcomed the visit and said that he was "looking forward to the discussion with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif."

He stressed that "tensions in the Gulf of Persia have an impact on the entire world. The importance of maintaining dialogue is emphasised in this situation.”

He further noted that "Discussion topics in the meetings will include bilateral relations, international and regional issues, human rights issues and Finland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union."

Zarif will visit Finland on 19 August.

According to the press release, he "will have meetings with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto who will host Zarif’s visit in Finland.

Zarif will continue his trip from Finland to Sweden and Norway.

