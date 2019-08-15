Maneuver to confront oil pollution in Caspian Sea held on Aug 15

The maneuver was held following the Conference on World Day of Caspian Sea as part of the programs to mark the day.

August 12 has been designated as Day of Caspian Sea due to signing of convention to protect Caspian Sea by the littoral states.

On the sidelines of the maneuver, an exhibition on the Caspian Sea was held in 15 pavilions.

Earlier on Thursday, Babolsar hosted the Conference to Mark Day of Caspian Sea attended by representatives and ambassadors from five countries including Russia, Germany and Italy.

