Indian Independence Day celebrated in Iran

India's Ambassador in Iran Gaddam Dharmendra presided over the ceremony that was held at the Indian Embassy in the Iranian capital.

Hundreds of Indians living in Iran, attended the event, in which the top Indian diplomat in Iran read the country's President Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation.

Students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, one of world's largest chains of schools, performed patriotic songs on the occasion, according to the Indian Embassy in Iran.

On August 15, 1947, the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, marking the country's independence.

