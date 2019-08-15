15 August 2019 - 20:49
Iran among top seven precious metals producers in world

Tehran, Aug 15, IRNA – Iran is among top seven precious metals producers in the world, as heeding the sector will help promote industry in the country.

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Farshad Moqimi told a meeting on construction of a gold industrial township on Thursday that the industry will help bring in more foreign exchanges.

"Establishment of the gold township will help develop the art-industry," he said, noting that efforts are underway to solve the problems faced by the producers.

The specialized meeting discussed reforming guild structure and solving customs and currency problems as well as arrangements for small and medium entrepreneurs to obtain industrial licenses.

