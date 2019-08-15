Iran FM Zarif: Trump economic terrorism fails

In a tweet, he wrote that US suffered defeat in pushing its objectives in line with economic terrorism against Iran, including depriving cancer patients of their specific medicines.

The US effort to prevent release of the Iranian tanker was aimed at abusing “the legal system to steal our property on the high seas”, he said, noting, "This piracy attempt is indicative of Trump admin's contempt for the law."

Hours before the Gibraltar Government was poised to release the Iranian supertanker on Thursday, the US applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of pretexts.

Oil tanker Grace 1 carrying Iranian oil was seized on July 4 until it was released on August 15 as per a decision by Gibraltar court despite the US pressures to block its release.

