Gibraltar government releases Grace 1 oil tanker despite US pressures

The release of Grace 1 oil tanker comes as the US was trying hard to prevent its release because of carrying Iran's oil, media reports said.

The US has appealed to Gibraltar court not to release the seized Grace 1 oil tanker.

Gibraltar court had earlier decided to free captain and crew of the oil tanker seized last month, which was accused of illegally transporting oil to Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block release of Grace 1.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The seizure of tanker carrying Iranian oil drew strong reaction from the Iranian officials.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Baeidinejad said that it is a sensitive time in the region. He however noted that Iran is firm and ready for different scenarios.

“Unlike the piracy in the Strait of Gibraltar, Our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold international maritime rule,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

He said that UK must cease being an accessory to US' economic terrorism.

