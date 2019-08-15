Exhibition of West Azarbaijan economic potentials to be held in Japan

West Azarbaijan Governor General Mohammd Mehdi Shahriyari made the statements in a meeting with Iran's economic attaché in Japan on Thursday.

He added that since the province's economic capacities have not been introduced, it failed to make optimal use of extraterritorial trade.

Following the consultations made with Iran's embassies to various countries, including Japan, to attract investment and introduce potentials of the province, exhibition of West Azarbaijan economic potentials will be held in Japan by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (will end March 21, 2020).

Iran's economic attaché, for his part, voiced readiness for preparing the grounds to hold the exhibition, saying that Iran's Embassy to Japan will take actions to hold the exhibition to help promote economic diplomacy and non-oil exports.

