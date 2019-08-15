Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to hold North-South Corridor workshop

During the meeting which took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the three ministers discussed issues related to North-South corridor as well as the road-map to make the corridor operational.

Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, Russian Minister of Transportation Yevgeny Dietrich and Azeri Minister of Transportation Ramin Guluzade also dealt with the customs and rail-related affairs of the corridor.

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for transporting freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

The route primarily involves transferring freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road. The objective of the corridor is to increase trade connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan, Bandar Anzali, etc.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish